Michael Brodsky

Michael Brodsky is a New York writer, born and bred. He is the author of thirteen published works of fiction and several plays. The first of his many published works of fiction–including novels and collections of shorter prose–was “Detour,” for which he received the Ernest Hemingway Foundation Citation of PEN.
