Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Brodsky
Michael Brodsky is a New York writer, born and bred. He is the author of thirteen published works of fiction and several plays. The first of his many published works of fiction–including novels and collections of shorter prose–was “Detour,” for which he received the Ernest Hemingway Foundation Citation of PEN.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
X in Paris
Thirteen stories from a modern master"Brodsky is a master both of technique and of language, his sentences positively crackling with unexpected insights."--Publishers Weekly"Brodsky possesses a…