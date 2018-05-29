X in Paris

Thirteen stories from a modern master



“Brodsky is a master both of technique and of language, his sentences positively crackling with unexpected insights.”–Publishers Weekly



“Brodsky possesses a masterly control of diction and rhythm, an often startling metaphoric gift, and a range of effects extending from Swiftian bluntness to Proustian elaboration.”–The New York Review of Books



“He brings the reader to reflect anew on ways of knowing and truths of being in an uncertain world.”–The New York Times Book Review

