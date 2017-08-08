Stephen Sills and James Huniford are two of today’s most acclaimed interior designers, whose clients include Linda Wells, Jane Pratt, and Anna Wintour. Their firm was recently included in New York magazine’s Top 100 Architects & Decorators and their work appears regularly in Architectural Digest, House and Garden, and World of Interiors.



Michael Boodro was a features editor for House and Garden and then spent 11 years as a features, then arts, editor at Vogue. He later served as editor-in chief for Garden Design. He is currently an editor for the style section of the New York Times Magazine, and recently had articles in House Beautiful and Elle Decor.

