Matthew Van Meter

Matthew Van Meter, raised a Quaker, is a graduate of the M.F.A. nonfiction program at Columbia University, and he’s written about criminal justice for The Atlantic, Longreads, and The Awl. Previous to his M.F.A., he wrote about the former Soviet Union for Forbes and Russia, and he was a columnist for Russia Profile. He lives with his wife, a public defender, in Detroit, Michigan.