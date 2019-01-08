Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matthew Van Meter
Matthew Van Meter, raised a Quaker, is a graduate of the M.F.A. nonfiction program at Columbia University, and he’s written about criminal justice for The Atlantic, Longreads, and The Awl. Previous to his M.F.A., he wrote about the former Soviet Union for Forbes and Russia, and he was a columnist for Russia Profile. He lives with his wife, a public defender, in Detroit, Michigan.Read More
By the Author
Deep Delta Justice
The unforgettable story of one lawyer and his defendant who together changed American law during the height of the Civil Rights eraIn 1966 in a…