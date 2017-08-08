Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matthew Bishop
Matthew Bishop is the Globalization Editor of The Economist. Previously the magazine’s US Business Editor and New York Bureau Chief, and before that the London-based Business Editor, he is the author of several books, including co- author of Philanthrocapiltalism: How the Rich Can Save the World.
By the Author
Economics: An A-Z Guide
Economics is all around us, essential to every aspect of our lives.But just how much does the average person understand about what Economics is for,…