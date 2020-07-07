Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matt Feeney
Matt Feeney holds a PhD in political philosophy from Duke University, and he has written for the National Review, New Yorker, Slate, Pacific Standard, and Weekly Standard. He lives with his wife and three children in Oakland, California.Read More
By the Author
Little Platoons
A brilliant analysis of the true roots of over-parenting, and a case for the vital importance of family life Parents naturally worry about the future.…