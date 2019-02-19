Mary Lou Quinlan has written inspirational features for national magazines including O, the Oprah Magazine, Real Simple, and More. The nation’s leading expert on female consumer behavior and founder and CEO of the marketing consultancy Just Ask a Woman, she has conducted in-depth research on women’s lives since 1999 for corporations such as Wells Fargo, Pfizer and Kellogg’s. Quinlan has appeared on television programs such as CBS’s Early Show, Good Morning America and NBC’s Today and has been profiled in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today. She holds an MBA from Fordham University. Quinlan and her husband, Joe, live in New York City and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with their dog, Rocky.