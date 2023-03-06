Mary J. Blige

International superstar, Mary J. Blige is a nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter with eight multi-platinum albums from her 34-year career. Widely known as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Blige has not limited her talents to music. As an actress and producer she has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards, a SAG nomination, and two Academy Awards, making history as the first person to be nominated for both acting and songwriting in the same year for her supporting role and original song in the film Mudbound.



