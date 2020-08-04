Marty Becker

Dr. Marty Becker, “America’s Veterinarian,” has been the popular contributor to ABC-TV’s Good Morning America for ten years, and is the resident veterinarian on The Dr. Oz Show. He writes a Universal Uclick Syndicated column with Gina Spadafori, “Pet Connection”; is a contributor to Parade Magazine, and was voted “companion animal Veterinarian of the year.” He is also co-author of the fastest-selling pet book in history, Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul. Dr. Becker still enjoys his work as a practicing veterinarian, at the North Idaho Animal Hospital.