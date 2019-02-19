Mark Biltz, founder of El Shaddai Ministries, is a well-known and popular commentator on the Feasts of the Lord. His has appeared on both radio and television. Mark focuses on Hebrew roots and teaches Christians what they’re missing by seeing themselves as cut off from the Jewish mindset and culture. He started El Shaddai Ministries in 2001 to educate Christians from all different denominations on how anti- Semitism and replacement theology has crippled our understanding of God and the covenants. He has made with His people, the Jews. Mark lives in Puyallup, Washington.