Marjorie Galen
Marjorie Galen is the author of Summer Crafts: Fun and Creative Summer Projects for the Whole Family, which was nominated for ForeWord magazine’s Book of the Year Award in 2006. She’s contributed to magazines including Country Living and Martha Stewart Living, and written quilting patterns and books with quilter Denyse Schmidt. She lives in Palisades, New York, with her two children.
