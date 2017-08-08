Mario Testino was born in Lima, Peru. His fashion photography appears internationally, from Vogue and Vanity Fair to The Face and V magazine, while his advertising campaigns for Gucci, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Ralph Lauren and others have dominated the language of fashion photography worldwide. His previous books include Alive (Bulfinch, 2001), Front Row/Back Stage (Bulfinch, 2000) and Any Objections.



Patrick Kinmouth is a writer and fashion editor as well as a set and costume designer.

