Maria Morris Hambourg
Irving Penn’s books include Moments Preserved (1960), Worlds in a Small Room (1974), Inventive Paris Clothes 1909-1939 (1977), Flowers (1980), Passage (1991), and Still Life (2001). A retrospective of his work was exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1984. In 1997, the Art Institute of Chicago mounted a traveling international exhibition.
Maria Morris Hambourg is the Curator of Photography at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and the author of numerous books on photography.
