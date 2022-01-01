Marcus Collins

Marcus Collins is an award-winning marketer and cultural translator. His deep understanding of brand strategy and consumer behavior has helped him bridge the academic-practitioner gap for blue-chip brands and startups alike. He is a recipient of Advertising Age’s 40 Under 40 award and Crain’s Business 40 Under 40 award, and a recent inductee to the American Advertising Federation’s Hall of Achievement. He has worked for several top ad agencies, and his strategies and creative contributions have led to the success of Budweiser’s “Made In America” music festival, the launch of the Brooklyn Nets (Hello Brooklyn!), and State Farm’s “Cliff Paul” campaign—among others. Prior to his advertising tenure, Marcus worked on iTunes + Nike sport music initiatives at Apple and ran digital strategy for Beyoncé. He is a marketing professor at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, and the faculty director for the school’s executive education partnership with Google. He is also a faculty member at the Harvard Extension School and the Boston University Questrom School of Business. Marcus delivers keynote talks across the globe for companies and conferences such as Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity, SXSW, Social Media Week, Adcolor, Hyper Island, TEDx, and Talks at Google. He holds an MBA with an emphasis on strategic brand marketing from the University of Michigan. He is a proud Detroit native, a devoted husband, and loving father to Georgia and Ivy.