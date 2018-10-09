Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marcel Proust
Sylvia Townsend Warner was a translator, novelist, and short-story writer.
Terence Kilmartin revised C. K. Moncrieff’s translation of A la recherche du temps perdu.
By the Author
Proust on Art and Literature
Essays foreshadowing the great themes of Remembrance of Things PastBeginning with the remarkable essay "Contre Saint-Beuve, " this surprising and stimulating critical collection presents Proust's…