Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Proust on Art and Literature

Proust on Art and Literature

by

Translated by

Introduction by

Essays foreshadowing the great themes of Remembrance of Things Past

Beginning with the remarkable essay “Contre Saint-Beuve, ” this surprising and stimulating critical collection presents Proust’s views on the contemporary writing of his era, on painting and painters, and on such literary masters of the nineteenth century as Tolstoy, Goethe, and Stendhal.

“The whole volume is an impassioned plea by Proust himself . . . it will enlighten readers of Remembrance of Things Past.“–New York Times Book Review
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Literary Collections / Essays

On Sale: August 26th 1997

Price: $19.99 / $24.99 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9780786704545

Da Capo Press Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews