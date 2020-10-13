Marc E. Argonin, MD
Marc E. Agronin, MD, a graduate of Harvard University and Yale Medical School, is the psychiatrist at the Miami Jewish Health Systems. He lives in Cooper City, Florida.Read More
By the Author
The End of Old Age
The acclaimed author of How We Age, whose "descriptive powers are a gift to readers" (Sherwin Nuland), presents a hopeful and practical model of aging…
How We Age
In the tradition of Atul Gawande and Sherwin Nuland, Marc Agronin writes luminously and unforgettably of life as he sees it as a doctor. His…