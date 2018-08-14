Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
M. G. Wheaton
M. G. Wheaton is a screenwriter, producer, and journalist, writing for the Hollywood Reporter, Total Film, and more. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and children.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Emily Eternal
Meet Emily, "the best AI character since HAL 9000" (Blake Crouch). She can solve advanced mathematical problems, unlock the mind's deepest secrets, but unfortunately, even…