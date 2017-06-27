Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lynn Parker
Luigi Luca Cavalli-Sforzais Emeritus Professor of Genetics at Stanford University Medical School. He is the author of a number of seminal scientific books.
By the Author
The Great Human Diasporas
Luigi Luca Cavalli-Sforza draws upon his lifelong work in archaeology, anthropology, genetics, molecular biology, and linguistics, to address the basic questions of human origins and…