The Great Human Diasporas

The History Of Diversity And Evolution

by

Luigi Luca Cavalli-Sforza draws upon his lifelong work in archaeology, anthropology, genetics, molecular biology, and linguistics, to address the basic questions of human origins and diversity. Coauthored by his son, Francesco, the book answers age-old questions such as: Was there a mitochondrial Eve? Did the first humans originate in Africa or in several spots on the planet at about the same time? How did humans get onto North America, the tip of South America, and Australia?
Genre: Nonfiction / Science

On Sale: November 6th 1996

Price: $22 / $29 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780201442311

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

