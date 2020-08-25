Lynn E. Ponton
Lynn Ponton is a practicing clinical psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, and a professor of psychiatry at the University of California at San Francisco. She has written hundreds of articles in publications such as USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, the New York Times, Clinical Psychiatry News, Science, and Woman’s Day.Read More
By the Author
The Romance Of Risk
Dr. Lynn Ponton has devoted her clinical practice to a particular community -- teenagers in trouble. Whether these kids are struggling with peers, experimenting with…