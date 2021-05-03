





Åsa Gilland is a Swedish illustrator who lives in Indonesia with her husband, two boys, and cats in a little house beneath a gigantic bougainvillea tree. She studied interior design and spent many years as a graphic designer before deciding to follow her passion for illustrating children’s books.

Lisa Frenkel Riddiough is a graduate of Hamline University’s MFAC program and lives in Northern California. She is a former sales executive, an avid squirrel watcher, and a frequent baker of chocolate pound cake.