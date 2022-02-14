Lisa Burns

Lisa Cho was born in Ojai, California. She discovered her love for travel at an early age when she visited extended family in rural China. Later, after getting a masters in bioengineering from Stanford University, she worked as a product manager in the biotech industry, a job that frequently sent her on business trips that seemed much too short. So after a lot of dreaming and planning, she decided to take the longest trip of her life, leaving her career and buying a one-way flight to Cuenca, Ecuador.



In Ecuador the air was warmer, the mangos were cheaper, and the country was more beautiful than she had imagined. She started a blog about Ecuador and her travels around South America that led to a blog focused specifically on the Galápagos Islands.



Her time in the Galápagos has been an interesting mix. She has stayed in backpacker hostels, upscale eco-lodges, and sailed on cruises. She has enjoyed once-in-a-lifetime experiences surrounded by sharks, sea turtles, and sea lions. She now feels equally at home in Ecuador and San Francisco, and splits her time between the two.



