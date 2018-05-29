Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lion Feuchtwanger
Lion Feuchtwanger also authored such modern classics of world literature as Jew Suss, Josephus, and Success.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Oppermanns
"Extraordinary . . . No single historical or fictional work has more tellingly or insightfully depicted . . . the insidious manner in which Nazism…