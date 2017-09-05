Linda Carroll

Veteran journalists Linda Carroll and David Rosner have collaborated on two acclaimed nonfiction books–The Concussion Crisis: Anatomy of a Silent Epidemic and, most recently, Duel for the Crown: Affirmed, Alydar, and Racing’s Greatest Rivalry.



Carroll is a Peabody Award-winning writer who covers health and medicine for NBC News. An accomplished equestrian, she brings more than thirty years of experience in breeding, training, and showing horses. She owns and operates Fiery Run Farm, where she has hands-on control of breeding and training her eighteen Arabian and Oldenburg sport horses.



Rosner has worked as a sportswriter at major metro newspapers and as an editor of national magazines. As a reporter at Newsday in New York, he earned national Associated Press Sports Editors Association awards for investigative reporting and deadline writing. In addition to his book collaborations with Carroll, he co-authored The Official Illustrated NHL History.