Leah Scheier
Leah Scheier is a pediatrician who spends her free time writing, playing the violin, and volunteering. She, her husband, and three children divide their time between Maryland and Israel. This is her first novel.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Secret Letters
Inquisitive and observant, Dora dreams of escaping her aristocratic country life to solve mysteries alongside Sherlock Holmes. So when she learns that the legendary detective…