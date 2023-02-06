Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Laura, PhD Copley, PhD
Trauma therapist, educator, and researcher, Dr. Laura Copley offers the “insider’s perspective on toxic relationships.” She is an expert on untangling trauma bonds and transmuting toxic patterns into healing opportunities for intimacy and connection. People seek her guidance because Laura helps them heal from the inside out. A long-time academic, Laura transitioned into founding her own private practice in 2015. Her innovative approach to working with relationships launched an international speaking circuit from the U.S. and across Europe. Since then, Laura has begun offering in-person retreats and virtual opportunities to help others unravel their trauma bonds and heal toxic patterns.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Loving You Is Hurting Me
At the core of most toxic relationships is a painful trauma wound desperate to be healed. As a licensed professional counselor and trauma researcher, Dr.…