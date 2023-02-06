Laura, PhD Copley, PhD

Trauma therapist, educator, and researcher, Dr. Laura Copley offers the “insider’s perspective on toxic relationships.” She is an expert on untangling trauma bonds and transmuting toxic patterns into healing opportunities for intimacy and connection. People seek her guidance because Laura helps them heal from the inside out. A long-time academic, Laura transitioned into founding her own private practice in 2015. Her innovative approach to working with relationships launched an international speaking circuit from the U.S. and across Europe. Since then, Laura has begun offering in-person retreats and virtual opportunities to help others unravel their trauma bonds and heal toxic patterns.