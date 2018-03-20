Laura Jane Williams

Laura Jane Williams has written about love, lust, and her feelings everywhere from The Guardian to Buzzfeed, RED, the Telegraph, Stylist and more, and from September 2016 to February 2017 was Grazia‘s single girl dating columnist. She is the author of heartbreak memoir Becoming, Marie Claire UK’s #BREAKFREE from Fear ambassador, and blogs about being “messily human” on her blog, Superlatively Rude. She lives outside of London.

