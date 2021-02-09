Laura J. Moss

Laura J. Moss is a journalist and the author of Adventure Cats (Workman, 2017), based off the Webby-nominated website AdventureCats.org, the first and only resource for information on safely exploring the great outdoors with your feline friend. Her work has appeared on National Geographic, Fodor’s Travel, Forbes, Mother Nature Network, Atlanta Pet Life, and Best Friends Magazine. Laura has shared her expertise with countless pet publications and radio shows, and she works closely with several shelters and rescue groups, including Best Friends Animal Society, the nation’s largest no-kill animal shelter. A long-time self-professed cat lady, Moss currently shares her home with three rescue cats and a rescue dog.



Lynn Bahr, DVM is a graduate of the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine and founder of Dezi & Roo, a company that designs, manufactures, and sells solution-based pet products that enhance the lives of cats and their owners. She volunteers at numerous animal-related charities and causes and serves on the Fear Free Advisory Board, the Parliamentarian of the Society of Veterinary Medical Ethics, the Cat Committee of the Pet Professional Guild, and the Alley Cat Allies’ Feline Forward Task Force. In 2018, she received the 2018 Pet Age Women of Influence award, recognizing her as an influential leader in the pet industry.

