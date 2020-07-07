Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Laura Berman

Laura Berman, Ph.D., is a clinical assistant professor of OB/GYN and psychiatry at the Feinberg School of Medicine of Northwestern University and is founder and director of the Berman Center in Chicago, which specializes in sexual medicine and menopause management. She is the coauthor of Secrets of the Sexually Satisfied Woman and the national bestseller For Women Only. She lives in Chicago.
