Larry Watson grew up in Bismarck, North Dakota, and received his BA and MA from the University of North Dakota and his PhD in creative writing at the University of Utah. He has received grants and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wisconsin Arts Board. He is the author of ten novels, including Let Him Go, Montana 1948, and American Boy.Watson’s fiction has been published in many foreign editions and has received multiple prizes and awards. He has published short stories and poems in a range of journals. His essays and book reviews have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, the Chicago Sun-Times, and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Watson teaches at Marquette University and lives with his wife in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.