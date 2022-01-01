Kristine Lombardi

Orders over $45 ship FREE

Kristine A. Lombardi is the creator of Lovey Bunny, Mr. Biddles, and The Grumpy Pets, which was an International Literacy Association Children’s Choice Selection, as well as the illustrator of The Belonging Tree. She lives and works in Montclair, New Jersey, and invites you to visit her at kristinelombardi.com. 
