Kristina Ellis
KRISTINA ELLIS is the acclaimed author of Confessions of a Scholarship Winner and a sought-after speaker on college prep and finance. Ellis was a Coca-Cola National Scholar, a Gates Millennium Scholar, and a US Presidential Freedom Scholar while earning various other scholarships, grants, and awards. She graduated from Vanderbilt University with dual majors in human and organizational development and business planning and entrepreneurship, and earned her master’s degree in education from Belmont University. Ellis has appeared on Yahoo! Finance, Fox News, Katie Couric, and the 700 Club, and in multiple publications including Seventeen Magazine, CBS online, and BeliefNet. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee.
