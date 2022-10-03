Kristin Kirkpatrick

Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN is the President of KAK Consulting and a dietitian and consultant of Wellness Nutrition Services at the Cleveland Clinic Department of Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. She is a best-selling author, an experienced presenter, and an award-winning Dietitian. Kristin is also a senior fellow with Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. Kristin has been seen on both local and national shows such as the TODAY show, NBC Nightly News, Fox News and the Dr. Oz show and has contributed to several national Newspapers and magazines such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, TIME, Runners World, Oprah, Martha Stewart Living, Eating Well,Food Network, Costco Connection, Self and Women’s Health. Kristin is a sought-after national speaker on a variety of nutrition and wellness-related topics. In her free time, Kristin enjoys running, hiking, skiing, reading, and spending time with her husband Andy, her sons Jake and Boden, and their dogs in their home outside of Denver, Colorado.



Dr. Ibrahim Hanouneh completed his internal medicine residency, and gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship training at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Hanouneh served on the liver faculty at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, and at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. At the present time, Dr. Hanouneh works with MNGI Digestive Health – one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the United States. Dr. Hanouneh has spent a great deal of time in liver disease, and it was his primary clinical and academic focus from the very start. He has a passion for studies related to fatty liver disease. He has presented at several national and international meetings and has been an author on over seventy papers as well as numerous abstracts.