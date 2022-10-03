Kirsty Gallagher

Kirsty Gallagher is a moon mentor, soul alignment and transformation coach, yoga teacher, and meditation teacher with an infectious passion for life.



She has been sharing the life-changing benefits of yoga and the moon for 13 years through classes, workshops, private and corporate sessions, and has taught over 80 worldwide retreats. She is the founder of the online sisterhood Lunar Living, which teaches you how to weave the secret and ancient wisdom of the moon into modern, everyday life.



Kirsty has shared moon magic on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show and This Morning and been featured in YOU Magazine, Stylist, Red Magazine, Women's Health, Soul and Spirit Magazine, and Natural Health Magazine. She is the author of the Sunday Times bestselling book Lunar Living, The Lunar Living Journal, and Crystals for Self-Care.



Described as down to earth, warm-hearted, compassionate and inspiring, Kirsty is known for bringing ancient mystical practices and wisdom to modern day life in a relatable way that anyone and everyone can take something from. She lives in London.