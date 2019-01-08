Kimberly Potts

Kimberly Potts is a television and pop culture writer with a prolific career spanning more than 20 years, with features written for The Hollywood Reporter, Vulture, TV Guide, Esquire.com, Los Angeles Times, The Wrap, and so on.



She currently covers the number one sitcom on TV, The Big Bang Theory, for Vulture.com, and recently spent several seasons covering the number one cable drama on TV, The Walking Dead, for Yahoo TV. She’s written oral histories of Deadwood and Breaking Bad, think pieces defending the polarizing series finales of Seinfeld and The Sopranos, and created weekly beat coverage, features, interviews, and recaps of TV comedies, dramas, and reality series, including Orange Is the New Black, Bates Motel, Gilmore Girls, Better Call Saul, The Americans, Gossip Girl, and Dancing with the Stars.

