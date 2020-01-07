Khalil Gibran Muhammad

Khalil Gibran Muhammad is professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard. He is the former Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, the world’s leading library and archive of global black history. He is author of The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America, which won the 2011 John Hope Franklin Best Book award in American Studies. His work has been featured in the New York Times, New Yorker, and Washington Post. He has appeared on MSNBC and many NPR programs including: Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here and Now, The Takeaway, The Kojo Namdi Show, Code Switch, Brian Lehrer, and Micropolis. His awards and honors include Crain Business Magazine’s 40 under 40 (2011), Ebony Power 100 (2013) and The Root 100 of Black Influencers (2012-2014).