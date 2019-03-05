Kevin Laue





Kevin knows you can’t win if you don’t get in the game. In addition to his speaking company, he is an entrepreneur who has founded and partnered in numerous successful business launches.

Kevin weaves his story around the life lessons he gained from overcoming the loss of his left arm while in childbirth, the early death of his father, a challenging home environment, and a legion of skeptics to become one of the top high school basketball players in his home state of California and earn a scholarship to play at Manhattan College in New York City. He lives in Sparks, NV.