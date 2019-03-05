Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kevin Emerson
Kevin Emerson is the author of twenty middle grade and YA novels including Last Day on Mars (the first in the Chronicle of the Dark Star trilogy), and Any Second. His previous titles include the Atlanteans series, the Oliver Nocturne series, and the Exile series. Kevin is a former K-8 science teacher and sings and plays drums in various Seattle bands. He has won a spelling bee, lost a beauty pageant, and once appeared in a Swedish TV commercial.
By the Author
Lost in Space: Return to Yesterday
A thrilling, original novel based on Netflix's smash hit Lost in Space! Perfect for fans eagerly awaiting season 2, this all-new story focuses on 11-year-old…