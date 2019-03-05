Kevin Emerson is the author of twenty middle grade and YA novels including Last Day on Mars (the first in the Chronicle of the Dark Star trilogy), and Any Second. His previous titles include the Atlanteans series, the Oliver Nocturne series, and the Exile series. Kevin is a former K-8 science teacher and sings and plays drums in various Seattle bands. He has won a spelling bee, lost a beauty pageant, and once appeared in a Swedish TV commercial.



