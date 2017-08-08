Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kent Hunter
Dr. Kent Hunter is the founder of Church Doctor Ministries. He has consulted with over 1,700 churches from 65 denominations over the past 35 years. He has spoken at hundreds of conferences in the U.S. and around the world. He is the author of 30 books on the subject of church health, vitality, and the effectiveness of the church. He and his wife Janet live in northeast Indiana.Read More
