Keith McDermott
Keith McDermott is a novelist and actor. His writing has appeared in Fresh Men: New Voices in Gay Fiction, Boys Like Us, and Loss within Loss, as well as in the James White Review. As an actor, Keith has worked on, off, and off-off Broadway, making his Broadway debut opposite Richard Burton in Equus. He has worked with director Robert Wilson in America, Europe, Russia, and Japan. He lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
Acqua Calda
For years Gerald lived for his twin passions, acting and sex. As a handsome young actor, he found plenty of opportunities to perform in both…