Keith McDermott

Keith McDermott is a novelist and actor. His writing has appeared in Fresh Men: New Voices in Gay Fiction, Boys Like Us, and Loss within Loss, as well as in the James White Review. As an actor, Keith has worked on, off, and off-off Broadway, making his Broadway debut opposite Richard Burton in Equus. He has worked with director Robert Wilson in America, Europe, Russia, and Japan. He lives in New York City.

