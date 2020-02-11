Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Katie Alender
Katie Alender, the author of the Bad Girls Don’t Die series, is a graduate of the Florida State University Film School. When she’s not writing novels, she can usually be found in her sewing room, making things for her friends or her dog (or her friends’ dogs). She also enjoys reading, eating delicious high-calorie foods, and hanging out at home in Los Angeles with her husband and her very spoiled Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Winston.Read More
Visit her website and blog at http://katiealender.com
