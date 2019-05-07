Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Katherine Rowland
Katherine Rowland was previously the publisher of Guernica. She was a National Science Foundation fellow in medical anthropology at Columbia University and an assistant to a clinical sex therapist at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Her writing has been featured in Nature, the Financial Times, Green Futures, the Guardian, the Independent, Aeon, Psychology Today, and elsewhere. Rowland lives in New York.Read More
By the Author
The Pleasure Gap
Women in America experience far less sexual pleasure than men. What is to be done? For every three orgasms an American man has, studies show,…