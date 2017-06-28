Karl Geiringer
Karl Geiringer was born in Vienna in 1899 and studied at the University of Berlin and the University of Vienna where he received his Ph.D. An American citizen since 1945, he has taught at Hamilton College, Boston University, and the University of California at Santa Barbara. He is the author of several books including The Bach Family and Music of the Bach Family.
By the Author
Brahms
Karl Geiringer's biography of Brahms is generally regarded as the finest study of the composer ever published in any language. It is based upon the…