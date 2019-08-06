Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Kari Lizer

Kari Lizer is the creator of the award-winning show The New Adventures of Old Christine (which was based on her life as a single, working mom) and an Emmy-nominated co-executive producer of Will & Grace. She splits her time between Los Angeles and Vermont with her chickens, dogs, cats, horses, and occasionally children.
