Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kari Lizer
Kari Lizer is the creator of the award-winning show The New Adventures of Old Christine (which was based on her life as a single, working mom) and an Emmy-nominated co-executive producer of Will & Grace. She splits her time between Los Angeles and Vermont with her chickens, dogs, cats, horses, and occasionally children.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Aren't You Forgetting Someone?
From award-winning TV comedy writer Kari Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) comes a collection of hilarious essays about the challenges of being a…