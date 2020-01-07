Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Julian Barbour
Julian Barbour is a visitor and past visiting professor of physics at the University of Oxford. The author of The End of Time as well as several technical books on physics, he received his PhD in physics from the University of Cologne in 1968. He lives outside Banbury, UK.Read More
By the Author
The Janus Point
An Oxford physicist's new theory of time predicts a future of limitless potentialTime is among the Universe's greatest mysteries. Why, when the laws of physics…