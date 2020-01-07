An Oxford physicist’s new theory of time predicts a future of limitless potential





Time is among the Universe’s greatest mysteries. Why, when the laws of physics seem to allow for it go forward and backward, does it flow in only one direction? For decades, physicists have sought to explain it using the inevitable increase of entropy, or disorder, in the Universe. In The Janus Point, Julian Barbour argues they are wrong. What drives time is the increase of order: of galaxies, stars, planets, and life. In this view, the Big Bang represents a minimum of order — and a “Janus Point,” from which time flowed in two directions, just as the laws of physics require. But most important is what this theory means for the destiny of our Universe. If entropy explains the Universe, in the end it will become inert, and nothing beautiful will exist. If Barbour is correct, the destiny of the Universe is one of limitless potential. What conclusion is more revolutionary than that?