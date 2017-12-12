JUDITH H. MCQUOWN has written many successful how-to books. She is the author of eleven books, the best known of which is Inc. Yourself: How to Profit by Setting Up Your Own Corporation, now in its tenth edition, which has sold more than 500,000 copies and has been selected by 10 book clubs. A former Wall Street portfolio analyst and senior editor at Macmillan, since 1977 she has been president of her own company, providing writing and editorial services to the financial and publishing industries. She herself has type 1 diabetes, and lives in New York City.