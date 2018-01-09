Judith C. Sutton

Judith Sutton, a cookbook editor and former pastry chef, began to bring along a “cookie of the week” whenever she visited the vet for treatment of her cat’s illness. From this simple grateful act, a friendship and many of the memorable recipes in Sweet Gratitude grew. In addition to her cookbook work for Artisan and other major publishers, Judith is the co-author of Truffles: Ultimate Luxury and Everyday Pleasure, as well as a frequent contributor to Chocolatier, Food & Wine, Fine Cooking, and Gourmet. She lives in New York City with her new cat, Roxy.