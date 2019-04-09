Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Joshua Rogers

Joshua Rogers is a husband, father of three, attorney, and writer in Washington, D.C. He has been published at FoxNews.com, The Washington Post, Christianity Today (CT.com), and Boundless.org (a ministry of Focus on the Family). He is the winner of two Evangelical Press Association awards in the category of Feature Article (Medium Length). He has been a federal criminal or civil prosecutor for 14 years.
