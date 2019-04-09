Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joshua Rogers
Joshua Rogers is a husband, father of three, attorney, and writer in Washington, D.C. He has been published at FoxNews.com, The Washington Post, Christianity Today (CT.com), and Boundless.org (a ministry of Focus on the Family). He is the winner of two Evangelical Press Association awards in the category of Feature Article (Medium Length). He has been a federal criminal or civil prosecutor for 14 years.Read More
By the Author
Confessions of a Happily Married Man
Fox News Marriage and Family columnist Joshua Rogers offers marriages hope and practical advice on how they can become the couple God wants them to…